Celeb-favorite organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are back with season 2 of their Netflix series, featuring Drew Barrymore, Kelsea Ballerini and more

Get Organized Stars Dish on the Item of Brad Pitt's They Found in Chris Pratt's Garage and More

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are used to finding surprising items — a Grammy, a Super Bowl ring — in the homes of the stars they work for, but they don't often accidentally chuck those precious items into the sporting goods bin in the garage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In Katherine and Chris's garage, there was the baseball bat from Moneyball and it was signed by Brad Pitt, which was very fun," Shearer recalls. "The thing is, Chris is such an outdoorsy guy and he's so into sports and camping and hunting and fishing and all sorts of stuff." So when they first found the ordinary seeming piece, she says, "We were like, is this a bat to play with?"

Upon further inspection, the friends and business partners spotted a familiar signature. "We were like, 'Oh, no, Brad Pitt signed it, okay.'"

Pitt appeared in the 2011 sports drama, in which he portrayed Oakland Athletics' manager Billy Beane, alongside Pratt as catcher-turned-first baseman Scott Hatteberg.

Pitt is also no stranger to home makeover TV. He appeared on the first season of Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott's hit series Celebrity IOU on HGTV.

The Pratt/Schwarzenegger house was one of their most intimidating assignments, the hosts admit, not because it was particularly messy, but because they weren't sure if one half of the famous couple was on board with the makeover they were about to do.

"I feel like Katherine, we've talked to her a lot. She is amazing and she's super into organizing, but Chris was a huge variable," says Shearer. "We'd never met before and we were like, is Chris gonna come home and be like, 'What is this? You signed me up for what?' So we were like please, please impress Chris."

Clea Shearer, Joanna Teplin Credit: Netflix

She continues, "I was thinking what if he doesn't like organizing? Sometimes, especially with a couple, there might be one person that's really into it. Usually the wife, sometimes the husband. You just don't know if you're gonna get two people who are."

Adds Teplin, "I mean, we knew Katherine was into it. Impressing her husband was a huge question mark."

Fans will have to tune in to season two on April 1 to see just how "into it" Pratt was or wasn't.

As in season one, each new episode of Get Organized will feature one project for a celebrity and one for a regular client. But in a new twist, it will also offer a peek into the homes and personal lives of Shearer and Teplin, and follow along as they try to balance being moms, founders of a booming business, and TV stars.

In addition to Pratt and Schwarzenegger, season two's star-filled lineup includes Kevin Hart, Drew Barrymore, Lauren Conrad, country star Kelsea Ballerini, model Winnie Harlow, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and TikToker Topper Guild.

In the show's first season they organized the homes of stars like Eva Longoria, Retta and Reese Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer on the show. It was announced recently that Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine had acquired The Home Edit with plans to expand it further.