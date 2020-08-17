Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Get Amazing Organization Makeovers on New Show

Celebrities may have immaculately decorated homes, but behind their closet doors, they can be just as messy as the rest of us.

On the new Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit, professional organizers, authors and founders of The Home Edit Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin dig into stars' overstuffed closets, disastrous playrooms and about-to-topple pantries to transform them into immaculately organized spaces.

In each of the 8 episodes dropping on September 9, the Nashville-based entrepreneurs will tackle the disorganized space of one star and one regular family. Get a first look at how it all goes down in the exclusive photos below.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon netflix

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian netflix

While Shearer and Teplin have already wracked up an impressive roster of celebrity fans that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Kacey Musgraves and Dan Levy, to name a few, even more boldface names will be popping up on Get Organized.

Reese Witherspoon (who is also the show's executive producer), Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Jordana Brewster, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Kane and Katelyn Brown all pop up on the series.

Image zoom David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and daughter Harper, 9 netflix

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago, now 2 netflix

As the duo's 1.6 million Instagram followers have come to expect, they'll tackle each client's space with professionalism, poise, and plenty of sass — and no doubt employ some of the signature tactics that have earned them a cult following, like rainbow ordering, abundant use of clear plastic bins, and enviable hand-lettered labels.

Image zoom Netflix