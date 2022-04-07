If You Buy One Thing Featured on The Home Edit Season 2, Make It This Drew Barrymore-Approved Storage Rack
If you've never heard of The Home Edit before, you're going to want to quickly get acquainted, especially if you live for home organization. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are the experts behind the brand, trained to meticulously organize any place in the house — from the garage to the kitchen — so you don't have to.
The duo just released the second season of their hit Netflix show, restructuring the homes of celebrities and regular people alike. And if you're looking to do an overhaul of your home yourself — and want just one product that's guaranteed to level up your home organizing — make it these maple storage racks from The Container Store that even blew Drew Barrymore away in season two of Get Organized with The Home Edit.
These coveted racks are constructed out of solid maple and designed to keep items separated and organized at the same time. Each rack can fit about four to five items, depending on the size. Shoppers can choose from two sizes, with the medium one designed to hold smaller items like saucers, lids, and plates, while the bigger one can fit bulkier pieces like pans, baking sheets, and platters.
Buy It! Medium Rack Maple, $8.99; containerstore.com
Drew Barrymore is hardly the only person who's fawned over these racks. In fact, they've picked up plenty of five-star ratings from The Container Store shoppers as well, who call the racks a "great organizing tool" and a "handy problem solver." One reviewer even wrote: "I bought this maple rack and put one in each section of the cabinet and now my trays and cutting boards are organized."
Another user shared that the rack helped them organize their sheet pans and platters, noting that "they really do the trick." Plus they also enthused: "No more avalanche of pans and plates when I open the cupboard door."
Buy It! Tall Rack Maple, $9.99; containerstore.com
Head to The Container Store to grab these Drew Barrymore-approved maple storage racks, with prices starting at just $9.
