Everything You Need to Copy Khloé Kardashian’s Hyper-Organized Pantry, According to Her Professional Organizers

While no one can outdo the celeb-loved organizers behind The Home Edit when it comes to beautifying closets and pantries, the “Queen of Organization” Khloé Kardashian comes close.

Ahead of the launch of their new book, The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals (March 19) authors Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin shared their best pantry organizing tips and revealed what it was like working with their shared “soul mate” Khloé Kardashian on her home.

“She could be a professional organizer herself,” Clea tells PEOPLE. “We knew that the bar was very high and we really needed to make sure that whatever we did, it would go above and beyond because it was already so well organized.”

The duo, who have also organized spaces for Mandy Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Conrad, were brought in by Khloé to refine her already insanely organized home, including her colorful pantry and elegant home office. “There are a lot of people who think that they’re very organized, and Khloé just is,” Clea says. “She practices what she preaches, which we so respect and love.”

To maximize functionally and tidy up, the professional organizers always rely on five food storage and organization pieces. “For the pantry, the staple items are always a selection of turntables, three-tier risers for canned goods, and then some combination of canisters and bins,” Clea says. The Home Edit founders also love to install an over-the-door-rack for even more storage.

The pair also like to label bins and canisters with a sharpie marker in their signature calligraphy style, which looks much more stylish than outdated label makers. Thankfully, they included a series of gorgeous fridge and pantry labels at the back of their book, so all you have to do is peel and stick to get the look.

Once you’ve cleaned out and sorted your pantry, then it’s all about maintenance. “You have to put in some work,” Clea says. “With Khloé specifically, she so believes in the process. If you’re not really behind it, it’s not going to maintain itself. Getting organized in the first place requires work, but the systems are there and designed to really support themselves. You just have to be diligent about it.”

The storage space is now a little nook that Khloé, Clea, and Joanna all love. “We were working with something that was already great, so we didn’t want to disturb some of the things she already set in place, we just wanted to add and enhance,” Clea says. “She is obsessed with it and we’re obsessed with it. There’s no home we love being in more.”