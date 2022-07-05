The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Says She Was in 'Agony' After 4th Round of Chemo for Breast Cancer

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfoqj-Yuk7I/?hl=en cleashearer Verified My mother took this photo of me receiving my 4th round of AC chemo last week. It struck me that I never realized my nurses are in full hazmat suits while they administer my toxic treatment. I’ve clearly been there each time, yet it never sunk in. When she sent me this picture, my reaction to the drugs finally made sense. I wanted my own hazmat suit… I didn’t want this in my body. Surely there was another way. There wasn’t. There isn’t. I spent the weekend in more agony than I hope anyone ever has to endure. My bones hurt, my skin hurt, it was hard to walk, hard to see, hard to eat. I couldn’t keep my eyes open, but I also couldn’t sleep. It was nothing short of a living hell with no escape. And then I woke up Monday feeling so much better I almost cried. I was out of the woods, turned a corner, was on the other side of the mountain - and every other euphemism you can find for being effing DONE with the worst thing I’ve ever experienced. It’s been 4 months since my diagnosis. I’ve had a bilateral mastectomy, a subsequent surgery, and endured the harshest chemo around. I still have another 4+ months to go (12 weeks of Taxol chemo and 5 weeks of radiation), but it all gets easier from here and I couldn’t be happier. I even spent the morning on the St Regis Rome website because literally why not…2023 is going to be my year. I say it all the time, but thanks for being with me on this journey. Some days when it feels impossible, it’s what gets me through. ♥️ Xo, Clea

