The Home Depot Is Selling Hocus Pocus-Themed Lawn Inflatables Ahead of Halloween and Film's Sequel

The Home Depot is selling a lawn inflatable of the three Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus, as well as a solo one of Winifred Sanderson, who was played by Bette Midler in the 1993 film

Halloween has come early to The Home Depot.

The home improvement retail chain recently launched its inventory for the annual Fall holiday, including inflatables centered around the cult classic film Hocus Pocus.

One decor piece, which features the three Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Sarah and Mary — holding hands, is 6.5 feet long and shows the witchy trio atop a rock that says, "I put a spell on you this Halloween."

The Home Depot is also selling a solo inflatable of Winifred Sanderson, who was played by Bette Midler in the 1993 film. That piece stands at 3.5 feet tall and shows Winifred holding a pumpkin that reads, "Gather 'Round Sisters."

The solo inflatable retails for just under $35, while the lawn decoration featuring all three Sanderson sisters is priced at $149.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker - Hocus Pocus 2 Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus 2 | Credit: Disney Plus

The release of the Hocus Pocus-themed items from The Home Depot comes about ahead of the premiere of a sequel to the original film, which is set to begin streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30.

Disney released its first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 late last month. In it, Midler, 76, returns alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witches hungry to suck the souls out of the children of Salem, Massachusetts, to achieve their eternal youth.

Alongside the trio, Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo are the two teens who bring the Sanderson Sisters back to life. Lilia Buckingham (Dirt) plays the third teen who teams with Peak and Escobedo's characters to battle the Sanderson Sisters.

Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and Froylan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) will also appear in the movie, which is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin', The Proposal) and produced by Adam Shankman.

According to a production source who spoke to PEOPLE in February 2022, it was as if no time had passed for the returning cast while filming the sequel.

"Bette's energy is the same as when she starred in the original. If anything, she raises the stakes," the insider told PEOPLE.

The source added that the three stars "all feel like it's about time [the sequel] happens and they wish they had done it sooner. The chemistry between the cast was still there."

"Hocus Pocus fans will not be disappointed," the insider said. "All of their favorite characters from the first movie return and then some."