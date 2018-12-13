The Home That Inspired Kate Winslet's Cozy Cottage from The Holiday Is Now on the Market for $820K  

You can live in the same cottage where Cameron Diaz and Jude Law fell in love in the Christmas film The Holiday.
Honeysuckle Cottage, in Surrey just outside of London, is on the market for $821,660, according to a listing by Hamptons International.
Although the property was not actually used in the film, set designers created Kate Winslet‘s Rosehill Cottage to look just like the whimsical countryside manner that’s now for sale.
The spacious home has three bedrooms, a family/dining room, a living room, a kitchen, a utility room, a cloakroom as well as one bathroom.
RELATED: Just in Time for The Holiday! Kate Winslet and Jude Law Reunite 11 Years After Movie
Hampton International describes the property as “a stunning extended period cottage with ironstone galleting and brick quoins under a tiled roof complemented by leaded light windows.”
Honeysuckle Cottage also features an “inglenook fireplace,” in addition to “delightful landscaped gardens.”
The secluded property is located in the village of Holmbury St Mary.
There are also a number of pubs in walking distance just like the film.
RELATED: Kate Winslet Tearfully Admits She Has ‘Bitter Regrets’ About Working with Certain People
In the movie, Diaz (Amanda) and Winslet (Iris) arrange a home exchange in order to escape their failed relationships. Amanda moves into Iris’ cottage while Iris moves into Amanda’s massive Los Angeles pad.
While there, Amanda meets Iris’ brother Law (Graham) and the two spark a romance. Iris also finds love in Amanda’s ex-boyfriend’s assistant Miles Dumont (Jack Black).