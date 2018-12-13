The Home That Inspired Kate Winslet's Cozy Cottage from The Holiday Is Now on the Market for $820K  

The Holiday cottage for sale 
Zade Rosenthal/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
placeholder
Robyn Merrett
December 13, 2018 06:58 PM

You can live in the same cottage where Cameron Diaz and Jude Law fell in love in the Christmas film The Holiday.

Honeysuckle Cottage, in Surrey just outside of London, is on the market for $821,660, according to a listing by Hamptons International.

Although the property was not actually used in the film, set designers created Kate Winslet‘s Rosehill Cottage to look just like the whimsical countryside manner that’s now for sale.

The spacious home has three bedrooms, a family/dining room, a living room, a kitchen, a utility room, a cloakroom as well as one bathroom.

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday at Rosehill Cottage
Simon Mein/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Just in Time for The Holiday! Kate Winslet and Jude Law Reunite 11 Years After Movie

Hampton International describes the property as “a stunning extended period cottage with ironstone galleting and brick quoins under a tiled roof complemented by leaded light windows.”

Honeysuckle Cottage also features an “inglenook fireplace,” in addition to “delightful landscaped gardens.”

Jude Law in The Holiday
Zade Rosenthal/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Winslet in The Holiday
Simon Mein/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The secluded property is located in the village of Holmbury St Mary.

There are also a number of pubs in walking distance just like the film.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Tearfully Admits She Has ‘Bitter Regrets’ About Working with Certain People

In the movie, Diaz (Amanda) and Winslet (Iris) arrange a home exchange in order to escape their failed relationships. Amanda moves into Iris’ cottage while Iris moves into Amanda’s massive Los Angeles pad.

While there, Amanda meets Iris’ brother Law (Graham) and the two spark a romance. Iris also finds love in Amanda’s ex-boyfriend’s assistant Miles Dumont (Jack Black).

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.