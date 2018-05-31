The Hills' Audrina Patridge Lists Orange County Home for $1.8 Million Amid Divorce from Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge has put her Orange County home on the market amid her divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

The former Hills star has listed the Southern California property that she shared with the professional BMX biker and their one-year-old daughter Kirra, for $1.8 million, according to The Blast.

Patridge reportedly picked up the 4-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house for $1.5 million in 2016, and soon after completely redesigned the living room, dining room and the master bedroom — pulling together the last a month before her daughter was due.

RELATED: Inside New Mom Lauren Conrad’s Hyper-Organized Home: ‘I Do Tend to Amass a Lot of Stuff’

Carla Choy

She designed her abode to evoke a “Bali-bungalow” vibe, and incorporated details like tropical artwork in the living area, woven, natural-fiber pendant lights above the kitchen island and even crocodile-textured wallpaper — which Patridge told PEOPLE in August 2016 that Bohan installed himself — in their master suite.

Carla Choy

According to the outlet, the former couple’s prenup dictated that the house go to Patridge, but it has still remained a sticking point during their fraught divorce proceedings.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Their Chicago Home for $4.7 Million: See Her Personal Photos Inside!

Last October, the reality star alleged that Bohan changed the locks on the property, and claimed her wedding rings were missing. In February, Patridge accused Bohan of removing documents and videos from the property without her knowledge.

Carla Choy

RELATED: Inside Matt Lauer’s Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate

The former reality star requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan in September, and filed for divorce two days later. A judge granted her full custody of Kirra. Bohan was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

Following the split, she recently reunited with singer Ryan Cabrera, and a source tells PEOPLE the couple are “getting serious.”