The movie star siblings bought the property together in 2016

Brothers Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth List Their Shared Malibu Estate for $4.9M — See Inside!

Australian heartthrobs Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth are ready to say goodbye to their shared home in Malibu.

Property records show that the acting brothers purchased the 4,612-square-foot property together in 2016 for $3,450,000. Now, it’s being listed for $4,900,000, with Eric Haskell of the Agency — an increase of $1,450,000 million.

According to the listing, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home takes full advantage of indoor/outdoor living with an open floor plan that leads out to a large deck with an alfresco dining area. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors connect the kitchen and dining room to the backyard, which offers uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains in the distance.

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

Inside, highlights include a chef’s kitchen, a home theater and a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar. High ceilings throughout the home add to the bright and airy vibe, along with light wood features and white marble accents.

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

Whichever brother claimed the master suite has had the opportunity to enjoy dual walk-in closets and a steam shower.

In addition to the dining space out back, the property also features a greenhouse, ample gardens, an outdoor fireplace and nearby horse stables.

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

Liam Hemsworth, 30, is currently spending time in the brothers’ home country of Australia, hanging out with his new flame, model Gabriella Brooks, 22. In early May, the Hunger Games actor told PEOPLE he was happy to be back near his family.

Image zoom The AgencyHemsworth homeHemsworth home

Image zoom The Agency

"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."

Image zoom George Pimentel/WireImage

Liam has been also spotted surfing with Chris, 37, in Australia in recent months. The Thor star is coming up on his 10th wedding anniversary to Spanish model Elsa Pataky, 44, with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter India, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The family has lived in Byron Bay, Australia since 2014.