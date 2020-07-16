The facade of the home, located in Southern California, served as an establishing shot on the beloved sitcom

The Golden Girls House Is for Sale for $3M and It's Already Caught a Celeb Buyer's Eye

Pack your things and grab your three best friends — the Golden Girls house is officially up for sale!

For years, fans of the beloved sitcom have flocked to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood to take pictures and pay homage to the private residence, which served as the establishing exterior shot of the fictional Florida home of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia on the show.

Now, PEOPLE can confirm that the iconic property has officially hit the market for the first time ever, with an asking price of $2,999,000.

While the exterior is familiar to fans, the interior scenes of the show were shot on a soundstage, so the real spaces behind the famous facade won't look the same. The public has never seen inside the real home before as it's been owned by the same family since it was built in 1955.

The mid-century home, which was inspired by elements of both Japanese and Hawaiian design, was custom-built by the original owners, and their estate is now selling the property.

Glass walls and expansive ceilings bring a sense of openness to the home and promote the feel of indoor/outdoor living, while skylights in the ceiling invite in the California sunshine.

The designers weren't afraid to employ some playful hues in the tricolor kitchen, which features turquoise and avocado green cabinetry popular at the time of its construction.

A traditional Japanese “engawa” — a strip of porch — borders the outside of the home.

While the home just went on the market on Wednesday, there are already some famous house shoppers who might be interested in scooping it up: the Property Brothers!

While appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2019, Drew and Jonathan Scott, both 42, announced that after finishing renovations on the iconic Brady Bunch house for the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation (which premiered in September 2019), their next dream project was to redo the home of the Golden Girls.

“We’re thinking next, Golden Girls house,” Jonathan told Clarkson. At the time, the house was not on the market, so it was a bit of a pipe dream for the famous brothers.

Much like the Golden Girls property, the interiors of the house used as the facade of the Brady family home looked nothing like the sets from the show. With the help of a slew of HGTV talent and the six actors who played the Brady kids, the Scotts recreated the whole Brady house inside, so a similar treatment doesn't seem out of the question for this new listing.

Clarkson was all about the brothers' idea, noting that lots of old shows are making a comeback. “I want them to remake Golden Girls!” she exclaimed of the show, which originally aired from 1985 to 1992.