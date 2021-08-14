Situated on nearly two acres of land, the 9,000-square-foot manor boasts an impressive six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths

The Doctors Co-Host Dr. Andrew Ordon Lists Bel Air Mansion for $21.59 Million — See Inside!

Dr. Andrew Ordon is ready to say goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The plastic surgeon and co-host of The Doctors, 70, has listed his 9,000-square-foot mansion on the real estate market for a whopping $21.59 million, PEOPLE has learned. The listing is held by Jeeb O'Reilly, Michael Campbell and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

Odron's wife, decorator Robyn Meyerhoff, spent the last five years redesigning and building out the estate with Chris Richartz of Studio Arkh, expanding the residence by 4,500 square feet.

Andrew Ordon Credit: Adrian Anz

Situated on nearly two acres of land in the ritzy neighborhood of Bel Air, the sprawling manor is surrounded by a stone wall and gates and now boasts an impressive six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths.

Touted to be "unique in every way" in its listing, the property features exquisite high-end details such a french door and towering ceilings measuring more than 9 feet.

Andrew Ordon Credit: Adrian Anz

Guests are led up to the house's entrance through two stone steps that surrounds a tiered fountained. An arched double-door opens to a stunning foyer with its own brick wall.

The main floor features a gourmet kitchen complete with Waterworks cabinetry, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, pantry, a breakfast nook, and dining and seating areas. Just outside of the kitchen sits a large alfresco barbecue island and a pizza oven.

Andrew Ordon Credit: Adrian Anz

Two ensuite bedrooms, which are currently beings used as office, stand adjacent to an expansive veranda with sweeping views of the surrounding hills.

Andrew Ordon Credit: Adrian Anz

Upstairs are three additional ensuite bedrooms and a primary wing with two separate bathrooms, a walk-in Poliform closet, and balcony.

A bar, library, family room and wine cellar can also be found in the home.

Andrew Ordon Credit: Adrian Anz

The backyard features manicured landscaping surrounding a the waterfall pool and infinity spa overlooking the canyons.

An outdoor fireplace with its own covered seating area makes the ideal spot for entertaining.

Andrew Ordon Credit: Adrian Anz

The future resident of the home can also put their own touches on the estate, as plans for an approved and permitted guest house and garage are included with the sale.