Jackie and her two kids stayed in the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom for about a year while mourning her husband's death

PHOTOS: The D.C. Home Jackie Kennedy Moved Into After JFK's Assassination Is for Sale for $10M

A home with ties to the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has hit the market in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

The 9,339-square-foot mansion, known as the Riggs-Riley house, was where the former first lady and her two children, Caroline and John Jr., moved after they left the White House when her husband, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. She and the kids stayed and mourned in the home for about a year before moving to another property in the Georgetown area.

The eight-bedroom, six-bathroom house is now listed for sale for $10 million with Michael Rankin of Compass.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home was built in 1805 by bank magnate Romulus Riggs, and has a storied history beyond Jackie's stay. When the former first lady moved into the home, it was owned by W. Averell Harriman, the former governor of New York, and his wife Pamela Churchill Harriman, whose first husband, Randolph Churchill, was the only son of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The couple "regularly hosted lavish parties for Washington's political and social elite," according to the property listing, and hired famous architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen to extensively renovate the home. The property was passed down to Pamela's son, Winston Spencer Churchill, who sold it to the current owners in 1997.

Whoever buys the property next will lay claim to the .38-acre lot — one of the largest in the neighborhood — complete with a backyard pool, lush landscaping, multiple terraces and parking for five cars.

The sprawling mansion is described by the Library of Congress records as "an outstanding example of Federal Period architecture," saying that it's "especially noteworthy for the perfection of elements such as the half-round window above the front door."

Soaring 12-foot ceilings and oversized windows give an elegant and airy feel, and period-specific moldings and flooring maintain the 19th-century charm.

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, sparking a national period of grieving and years of mourning on behalf of the first family.

He and Jackie (who later married Aristotle Onassis and took his last name) shared four children, two of whom died in infancy.