Vecna's Calling! The Creepy Creel House from ''Stranger Things' ' Has Hit the Market for $1.5 Million

In season four, Stranger Things fans got the full backstory of Vecna's mysterious upbringing, including his creepy childhood home that often had a mind of its own.

Now, in real life, that same Georgia home used to tell the villain's story is officially on the market for $1.5 million. Built in 1882, the Victorian-style home features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The 6,000-square-foot property also includes "many original details," according to the listing, such as handcrafted cabinetry, layered moldings and a custom buffet.

Vecna in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix

It is represented by realtors Jeb Arp, Katie Gettis Edwards and Mimi Richards of Toles, Temple & Wright, INC.

"As a Rome native, I've known the house personally for almost 70 years," says Richards.

"I couldn't be prouder to represent this property and its fabulous stewards as the home potentially moves into the next chapter of its 140-year history."

Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc.

Although the house completely transformed to take on a more eerie setting for the show, fans may still recognize a few rooms from their favorite scenes — including the dining room, adjoining parlor and living room, the listing states.

The renovated kitchen offers a 15-foot marble island and a walk-in pantry for added storage.

Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc.

An adjoining butler's pantry includes a wet bar, ice maker and vast cabinetry, all while connecting the kitchen to the dining room.

The primary bedroom creates a cozy setting with its built-in fireplace and hardwood floors. A connecting bathroom offers white marble floors and ample space.

Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc.

Other noteworthy features on the property include the Gothic-style guest house and the main house's attic that is described as an unfinished third floor.

An antique wall safe and "the most beautiful cast iron urinal" can also be found in the home, according to the listing.

Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc.

The property also has one more unique tie to the show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Fun fact," the listing states. "The home is located less than five miles from the Ford Buildings at Berry College, which provided the backdrop for the series' Pennhurst Mental Hospital."