A Southwest plane had to turn around mid-flight recently after a human heart was discovered on board the aircraft. According to the Seattle Times, the captain told passengers that the heart, which had been left on the plane following a previous flight from Sacramento, was supposed to have been delivered to a local hospital in Seattle.

A representative for Southwest confirmed to PEOPLE that the flight turned around after “we learned of a life-critical cargo shipment onboard the aircraft that was intended to stay in Seattle for delivery to a local hospital.” Initially no area hospitals said they were expecting a heart, but it was later claimed by an organ donation center.