The fourteen-room farmhouse covers just over 3,000 square feet on over eight acres of land in Harrisville

The Real The Conjuring House Is on the Market for $1.2 Million — See the Spooky Inside!

The home that inspired The Conjuring horror films is up for sale!

Built in 1836, the $1.2 million home in Burrillville, R.I., is one of the most well-known haunted houses existing in the United States. It is also the setting of the uber-successful film franchise.

The fourteen-room farmhouse — brought to market by the Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty — covers just over 3,000 square feet and sits on over eight acres of land.

The home's spooky legend says that the property is haunted by the ghost of Bathsheba Sherman, who is said to have cursed the land on which the house is located.

Supernatural events have been reported at the home for years and have been documented across pop culture — including in the Conjuring films.

The seven-movie franchise has grossed over $2.1 billion at the box office since 2013, according to Deadline. The latest chapter, entitled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, hit theaters in June.

A wall honoring the franchise can be found inside the home.

The Conjuring house is currently being used as an overnight rental for paranormal researchers, ghost hunters, and anyone else with an affinity for haunted happenings, according to the listing.

PEOPLE's own Julie Jordan recently spent a night inside the house — and yes, she thinks it's haunted. During her stay, she recounted in a first-person essay, several motion detectors went off, a mysterious ball of light appeared, furniture moved and books fell off a shelf.

Previous owners have used the property to produce income with day events, tours, live streams and other attractions.