The Clue mansion is getting a makeover! And one original room is getting the boot.

To mark the 70th anniversary of its classic board game Clue, Hasbro has partnered with home remodeling and design site Houzz to replace one of its classic rooms, the Hall, within the game’s iconic Tudor Manor. The winning room, voted on by fans, was announced on Monday.

In a refreshed version of the board game, out this December, the Hall will be replaced by the Bathroom! The functional new addition marks the first time the mansion has been renovated since Clue’s 1949 release.

The voting process, which took place between August 26 and September 9, allowed fans to choose between a Guest Room, Drawing Room, Bathroom or an updated remodel of the existing Hall. Voters voiced their selections online with the hashtag #ClueHouzzRenovation.

And the new washroom already has a design inspiration: a real bathroom designed by Ann Lowegart Interiors and featured on Houzz. Her decor includes a blue Chinoiserie-style wallpaper accented by splashes of orange and yellow, and a pair of shaded chrome sconces that create a moody vibe.

On Instagram, Houzz revealed an overhead view of the “luxurious” Bathroom’s in-game look (swipe on the image below), which includes dual sinks, a shower, tub and a spilled glass of liquid sure to play into a future murder mystery.

Nine rooms make up the current floor plan of the mansion — a ballroom, kitchen, conservatory, billiard room, library, study, lounge, hall and dining room — providing more than 324 different outcomes for players to solve the crime in any given game.

Clue entered the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2017 and has seen many themed iterations, included branded partnerships with Game of Thrones and The Golden Girls, among other spin-offs.