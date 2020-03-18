The Celebrity Organizers Behind The Home Edit Want to Hire This Kardashian: ‘She’s Perfect’

Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have seen inside the closets, pantries and junk drawers of Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling and many more since founding The Home Edit in 2015 — but there’s one celebrity that’s so supremely organized, they’re ready to hire her.

“Khloé Kardashian is, like, to the centimeter,” Shearer says of the famously hyper-organized reality star’s home habits, while chatting with PEOPLE about their company their new partnership with Command Brand.

“Honestly, she’s perfect,” Teplin agrees, noting that she and her cofounder are always happy to go back into her home and see how she’s maintained their systems.

Image zoom Desiree Navarro/Getty

RELATED: Inside Chrissy Teigen’s Perfectly Organized Pantry — Plus More Celebs with Hyper-Organized Homes

“I will like, push over Kris Jenner to get to Khloé Kardashian’s pantry, to make sure it’s still perfect,” Shearer jokes. “Which, of course, it always is.”

Kardashian, a self-described neat freak who has shared her organization and cleaning secrets everywhere from her website to her Youtube channel, has previously called Shearer and Teplin her “soulmates.” The Home Edit has helped her with her pantry, fridge, spice drawers, glam room and more.

Image zoom Clea Shearer

Image zoom Clea Shearer

“I normally do not project my crazy, particular, somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I’ve met my soulmate in @thehomeedit,” the reality star wrote on Instagram after the pair made over her pantry.

Lucky for Kardashian, the feeling is mutual: “I know she’s a very busy person, but should she ever want to come work with us, we would love to have her,” Shearer says with a laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: LeAnn Rimes Gives One Lucky Family the Gift of a Lifetime on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

In addition to their partnership with Command, the Nashville-based duo are currently working with Reese Witherspoon on a Netflix show about their business, though a release date has not yet been announced. In March 2019, they released their New York Times bestselling first book, The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals.

Image zoom Courtesy Khloe Kardashian; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Their work on Thomas Rhett’s master closet, Kardashian’s fridge and Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids’ playroom were also featured in PEOPLE’s recent story about how stars get — and stay! — organized.