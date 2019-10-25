Image zoom HGTV

The holidays are fast approaching, and HGTV is getting fans excited for the season with an announcement about one of their most-anticipated annual Christmas programs.

The network revealed on Thursday that its White House Christmas 2019 special will be co-hosted by Maureen McCormick, the star of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation, and best known as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch.

McCormick, 63, will share hosting duties with home renovation expert Alison Victoria, of Windy City Rehab and Rock the Block, who has hosted the annual special since 2017. The pair will bring viewers on a room-by-room tour of the First Family’s famous D.C. home, showing off the work that staff and volunteers undertake every year to transform the space into a Christmas wonderland, giving an up-close-and-personal look at all the gorgeous decorations.

“Hosting White House Christmas for the past two years has been a highlight for me, and now it will be even more amazing with Maureen,” said Victoria in a press release. “The sights and sounds of the White House during the holidays are unlike anything you’ve ever seen, and I love that together we’ll get to share it with HGTV viewers.”

“The White House is the most spectacular home during the holidays,” McCormick added. “Christmas is my favorite time of year so it’s a dream to co-host this HGTV special with Alison. I can’t wait to get a behind-the-scenes look at the massive effort to string the lights, trim the trees and bring holiday cheer to our nation’s capital.”

Though HGTV has not yet announced an air date for the one-hour special, it will take place sometime in December. White House Christmas 2018 premiered on December 9.

McCormick will also be starring in another HGTV holiday special this year: A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, which will air on Monday, December 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

After making over their iconic TV home with the help of a slew of HGTV stars, the six original Brady kids will be celebrating Christmas at their on-screen abode, joining forces for a special Food Network and HGTV crossover special.

McCormick, Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will be joined by Food Network’s Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV’s Hidden Potential for the special episode, during which they’ll be decorating the newly-renovated Brady house for the holidays and cooking up some classic ’70s-inspired Christmas dishes.

Drummond will lead the crew on the production of a Christmas feast, helping the on-screen siblings whip up fondue-style potatoes, a gelatin fruit salad and “santapes” (Christmas canapes!) in the instantly recognizable green-and-orange Brady kitchen.

Meanwhile, Roth will be putting her DIY skills to work, teaching the gang how to create several holiday-inspired projects — like turning shutters into toy soldier lawn decorations. At the end of the episode, the gang will sit down for Christmas dinner under their newly decorated tree.