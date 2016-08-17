The star even included a proposal for a modern update in the sale

The Brady Bunch's Eve Plumb Sells the House She Bought at Age 11 for $3.9 Million

Here’s the story of a lovely lady … who just sold her home for $3.9 million.

Eve Plumb, the actress who played Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch, has sold the Malibu home that she bought for $55,300 at age 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Located on the south end of Escondido Beach, the 850-square-foot home currently has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. But renderings that Plumb, 58, had commissioned from Dan Meis of Meis Architects showcase a modern makeover that would enlarge the space to 3,500 sq. ft. and include features like a retractable roof, glass walls and a two-story garage.

Image zoom Credit: Brian Thomas Jones

Image zoom Credit: Meis Architects

Although the new buyer is considering Meis Architects for the remodel, a spokesperson for listing agency of the property, Deasy Penner & Partners, tells PEOPLE that he has not settled on a finished design, and is enjoying the current bungalow build while he reviews his options.

Image zoom Credit: Brian Thomas Jones

Image zoom Credit: Brian Thomas Jones

Image zoom Credit: Meis Architects

Meis Architects