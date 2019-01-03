Netflix’s latest hit Bird Box, a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, has taken over the Internet, and now it’s starting to captivate fans IRL, too.

The house that Bullock’s character and her two young co-stars use to hide from an unseen evil force, has become a tourist attraction, according to TMZ.

Located in the Los Angeles suburb of Monrovia, the residence is now drawing droves of viewers — about a handful every day for the past couple weeks, even on Christmas, the homeowner told the outlet.

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box Netflix

The visitors mostly want to take pictures with the stone staircase in the front, and they’ve all been quite courteous, she said, adding that some even knocked on the door to ask for permission. The owner also revealed that she was paid $12,000 for her home’s appearance — its fourth movie cameo over the past 20 years. Though she can’t remember the names of the other films it has appered in.

While searching for the house of a perfect stranger may seem bizarre, it’s not the craziest thing Bird Box fans have done.

On Wednesday, a message posted to Netflix’s Twitter account warned fans taking on the so-called #BirdBoxChallenge, for which people have been going outside and doing things around their home while wearing blindfolds, as the characters do throughout the movie.

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box Netflix

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” the streaming service wrote, referencing the two child characters in the movie that Bullock’s character calls Boy and Girl.

The challenge took off as the movie’s popularity soared following its Dec. 21 release, and videos showing people undertaking the “challenge” are flooding social media and YouTube.

The movie quickly became a viral sensation over the holidays and notably launched countless memes, making light of its unusual premise.