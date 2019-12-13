The Biggest Home Ever Built in Hollywood Hills Sells for $35.5 Million — See Inside!

Image zoom The Agency

A record-breaking home just found its buyer!

The largest house to ever be built in the Hollywood Hills — a 20,000-square-foot mansion — has been sold for a whopping $35.5 million.

The sprawling property, which was completed earlier this year, was listed with several agents, including David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency, who star in Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group.

The Hollywood Hills consists of several star-studded neighborhoods including Laurel Canyon, Beachwood Canyon, Cahuenga pass, Franklin Village, Hollywood Dell, Hollywood Heights, and Whitley Heights.

Despite it’s impressive accolade, 8408 Hillside Avenue is far from the largest house in America. That title belongs to Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, which comes in at a whopping 175,856 square feet. Built by the Vanderbilt family, it’s now a house museum rather than a private residence.

The largest home in California is Hearst Castle, built by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst and located in San Simeon. This property is also now open to the public.

CNBC notes that the three-story build is 840 percent larger than the average single-family American home last year.

This five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home has plenty of unique features, including jaw-dropping 270-degree views of the Los Angeles landscape visible from every room in the home.

Another special touch? With the press of a button, the glass walls in the living room retract seamlessly joining the inside space with the pool terrace beyond.

There is a huge master suite, which includes a walk-in dressing room that was imported from Lake Como, Italy, as well as a terrace with a private spa.

Additionally, inside there’s a 12-foot internal cascading waterfall as well as a car showroom, which can fit up to 10 vehicles.

The estate also features a private movie theater with a bar, and a wellness center, which consists of hot and cold plunge pools, a sauna, steam room, gym and an area reserved for massages.

Outside, there’s plenty of space for rest and relaxation as well as entertaining.

Included among the open air spaces is a 163-foot wraparound infinity pool located by a bar, lounge and fire pit, as well as a rooftop terrace that boasts its own dining area, bar and spa.

The home, which began construction in 2012, was originally listed for $43.8 million in August, according to the Wall Street Journal.