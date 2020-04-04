The Best Zoom Backgrounds For Every Type of Video Call

With "stay at home" orders in place for the majority of Americans, people across the country are turning to video conferencing services like Zoom to stay connected with their loved ones and coworkers alike.

Whether you're looking to hide your messy room from your boss with a West Elm dream home (pictured here) or simply to spice up a check-in call with your BFFs, there are an endless number of fun backgrounds you can set up on Zoom, and we've rounded up some of the best for you here.