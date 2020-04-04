The Best Zoom Backgrounds For Every Type of Video Call
It's Time to Zoom!
With "stay at home" orders in place for the majority of Americans, people across the country are turning to video conferencing services like Zoom to stay connected with their loved ones and coworkers alike.
Whether you're looking to hide your messy room from your boss with a West Elm dream home (pictured here) or simply to spice up a check-in call with your BFFs, there are an endless number of fun backgrounds you can set up on Zoom, and we've rounded up some of the best for you here.
The Office Conference Room
As we all pivot to talking to our coworkers through screens, The Office monologue corner feels more apt than ever as the backdrop for a team meeting.
A Dream Date Spot
Feeling lonely while social distancing? Now might be the perfect time to try out digital dating — and if you're not ready to show your new crush that mounting pile of laundry in your room just yet, Hinge has got you covered with some romantic scenes to help your virtual dates feel extra special.
Clueless Closet, 2020 Edition
Sure, you might not be wearing pants, but you can at least give off the illusion of searching for your "most capable-looking outfit" by setting yourself up in Modsy's 3D-rendered remake of Cher's closet in Clueless.
Kate and Leo 2.0
Not feeling so into clothes right now? No judgement here! Maybe you'd rather a special someone draw you like one of their French girls against the backdrop of Modsy's updated take on the classic Titanic scene. (Not a bad virutal date idea, we might add.)
The Simpsons' Living Room
Or perhaps you're looking for a more relaxed couch scene, one that feels right at home with your sudden compulsion for midday donut breaks. And evening donut breaks. And — okay, you get the picture, there are a lot of donut breaks happening right now. In which case, The Simpsons iconic living room might do the trick.
Schitt's Creek
Or perhaps you'd rather drop by the Rosebud Motel to visit with the cast of Schitt's Creek at their humble abode?
Drag Race Stage
Jazz up your werk-from-home routine with a RuPaul's Drag Race background. You may not be hitting the catwalk, but you can at least change out of your pajamas to sashay away.
The Challenge HQ
MTV's The Challenge also got in on the action, offering some backdrops to catch the season 35 premiere on April 1.
Inside Jumanji
We're not sure you want to get in the middle of this Jumanji scene, but we'll leave that up to you. Regardless, Dwayne Johnson has some great tips on hand hygiene.
A Scene from Little Women
You love your roommmates, but if you could choose new ones, Little Women's Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet would be near the top of the list. Hanging out with them in the background of your video chats feels like the next best thing.
Monster's Inc.'s Scare Floor
Feeling nostalgic on a call with your siblings? Throw it back to the early-aughts with a trip to this iconic setting from Monsters, Inc.
John Wick's Street Corner
A reminder of what life used to look like, pre-global pandemic. Also, a still from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
La La Land's Cityscape
Get your dancing shoes on — remember shoes? — and swing your way into this La La Land backdrop, where you can pretend to dance with Ryan Gosling. Is there a better way to spend time in quarantine?
Knives Out's Library
Has your book club gone virtual? If so, you can set yourself up with a sophisticated library background, courtesy of Knives Out. Also, check in on your local bookstores and see if they're doing online orders!
Star Trek Ships
If there's not enough space in your home to video chat without a child or roommate criss-crossing in the background, there's always the option of deep space. Take your pick from Star Trek backgrounds that are truly out of this world.
Rick and Morty's Mess
Another option to distract from your messy room while chatting with your parents? This (hopefully) even-messier still from Rick & Morty, or more of Adult Swim's options.
Joe Exotic's Zoo
And last but not least: Join Tiger King's Joe Exotic at a safe, virtual distance while discussing the hit Netflix docuseries with your friends.