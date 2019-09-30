The Grammy Award-winning group are saying goodbye to their five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
The Band Perry’s Thousand Oaks home is on the market!
The Grammy Award-winning group, which is made up of siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry, are saying goodbye to their five-bedroom, five-bathroom home near Los Angeles.
The spacious 5,625-square-foot property, which the family has listed for $2.949 million, offers up plenty of privacy — and views for days!
“Boasting mountain and expansive sunset views from Westlake to Moorpark, this beautiful west-facing home offers the ultimate privacy on an approximately two-acre property,” said listing agent Bryan Abrams.
He also notes the home is “drenched in natural light” and offers a “tranquil environment.”
The grounds of the property have something for everyone, incorporating a courtyard area, a pool and space for grilling. Seemingly in a nod to its three owners, the home also includes a three-car garage and multiple separate outside patios.
Inside, the cozy abode is filled with rustic touches like high wood-beamed ceilings and multiple fireplaces, as well as a mix of terra-cotta tiles and hardwood flooring.
The kitchen, which was recently remodeled, is filled with stainless-steel appliances and pale-green cabinetry with a watercolor-like painting technique. The counters are a mix of dark stone and light tile.
The property has just one large master bedroom, despite its three owners, which comes complete with its own fireplace, a walk-in closet and access to a private courtyard.
Additionally the room has an en-suite bathroom with a steam shower as well as a unique freestanding copper soaking tub.
The home, which was built in 1981, was purchased by the Band Perry siblings for $2.641 million in 2018, according to Daily News.
While the band did not live in the property together full-time, they called it their “creative home” in a 2018 Facebook post, adding that they made their 2018 album Coordinates there.
The Band Perry released their latest single, “Night Swim,” in August.