With the help of designer Veronica Valencia and home furnishings company Wayfair, the family of four is now happily settled into their new abode, a mixture of modern farmhouse and rustic chic.

“When we moved in, it was very modern farmhouse,” says the lifestyle blogger. “Some of the fireplaces had black tile, it had funky-shaped built-ins. I told Veronica I wanted to take out as much of the modern and put in as much of the farmhouse as possible.” Now, thanks to those updates and an open floor plan, she says, “it feels more homey.”