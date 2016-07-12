See inside the Entre Cielos vineyard from last night's Bachelorette

JoJo Fletcher took her quest to find love (and to get as far away from Chad as possible) to Argentina in last night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

During her Argentinian getaway, Fletcher, 25, learned the ins and outs of the gaucho lifestyle, went horseback riding and played truth or dare, as one does when courting six men.

Her most romantic rendezvous, however, was stomping grapes (and drinking the juice) with frontrunner Jordan Rodgers in the vineyards of Entre Cielos in Mendoza, one of the largest wine regions in Latin America. And if access to the endless supply of Malbec isn’t enough to get your heart pumping, the view of the Andes certainly is.

Because no Bachelorette date would be complete without a Jacuzzi, Fletcher and Rodgers, 27, also took advantage of the property’s Limited Edition Vineyard Loft. The 380 sq. ft. unit sits on stilts overlooking the vineyard and comes complete with an outdoor tub so the couple could soak up their surroundings.

