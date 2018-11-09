The Bachelor Mansion Is in 'Danger' of Burning Down in California Wildfires

The famed mansion that has served as the backdrop for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is in “grave danger” of burning down in the California wildfires.

The show’s creator Mike Fleiss shared a photo of smoke on Twitter Friday while writing, “Pray for Malibu— and #TheBachelor Mansion…”

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

ABC reality chief Rob Mills retweeted Fleiss and added, “Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well.”

The Agoura Hills home is in an active area of the Woolsey wildfire which has already destroyed thousands of structures and displaced families.

Producer Bennett Graebner told The Hollywood Reporter the back patio of the home was burning and flamed were moving toward the house. The lower house, which is used as headquarters for the production team, is destroyed, according to the outlet.

RELATED: This Family Actually Lives in The Bachelor Mansion: ‘There’s People Outside the Gate Climbing Over the Fence’

The Woolsey wildfire has spread across 14,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Agoura Hills home has served as the backdrop for ABC shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Greg Doherty/Getty

RELATED: Wildfires Erupt Near Thousand Oaks Hours After Horrific Mass Shooting

The blaze, which threatens residents in Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Malibu, is at 0 percent containment.

The 9,000-square-foot home is owned by Marshall Haraden, who lives there with his wife and their four children. The family moves out of the house twice a year to make way for a film crew and groups of men and women participating in the show.

“When [the crew] comes, we move out for 42 days,” Haraden told TODAY in January 2017. “Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage.”

At the time, Haraden said it was “bizarre” to see his home overrun by strangers looking for love, but he’s managed to have fun with his now famous estate.

In January, he shared a photo of himself with Sean and Catherine Lowes along with their son, Samuel.

“Former bachelor contestants Sean and Catherine with son Samuel stopped by the bachelor mansion to check on Arie and wish him well in his search for love,” he wrote in the caption.