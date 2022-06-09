You Can Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines' 100-Year-Old Waco Castle Featured on Fixer Upper Spinoff

The Magnolia Network stars documented the total renovation of the nineteenth-century castle on their upcoming series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle

Magnolia will offer one-hour guided tours of the newly renovated Cottonland Castle — which is featured on the upcoming show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle — in the couple's hometown of Waco, Texas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The guided, walking tour will focus on both the rich history of the castle itself and the design elements of the renovation," according to a press release from the company.

Magnolia Chief Brand Officer Kate Barton called the tour "a unique opportunity" for Fixer Upper viewers.

"We're happy to help preserve this iconic piece of the city's history," she shared. "And we are so excited to welcome guests and locals alike to experience the oldest, most challenging restoration project Chip, Joanna and team have ever completed."

Tours will run regularly Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $50. Twenty percent of the tour profits will be donated to The Cove, a drop-in center that provides a safe space for high schoolers experiencing homelessness.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

On the eight-episode limited series Fixer Upper Welcome Home - The Castle, which premieres in September on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna carefully navigate preserving the historic property's integrity and beauty.

In the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna opened up about purchasing the 1913 property, saying it was their dream to restore the structure in downtown Waco, but the journey to purchasing the castle was lengthy.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

"For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was re-listed — each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made," Joanna shared.