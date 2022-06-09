You Can Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines' 100-Year-Old Waco Castle Featured on Fixer Upper Spinoff
Chip and Joanna Gaines are welcoming Fixer Upper fans inside their latest renovation project — a 100-year-old castle!
Magnolia will offer one-hour guided tours of the newly renovated Cottonland Castle — which is featured on the upcoming show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle — in the couple's hometown of Waco, Texas.
"The guided, walking tour will focus on both the rich history of the castle itself and the design elements of the renovation," according to a press release from the company.
Magnolia Chief Brand Officer Kate Barton called the tour "a unique opportunity" for Fixer Upper viewers.
"We're happy to help preserve this iconic piece of the city's history," she shared. "And we are so excited to welcome guests and locals alike to experience the oldest, most challenging restoration project Chip, Joanna and team have ever completed."
Tours will run regularly Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $50. Twenty percent of the tour profits will be donated to The Cove, a drop-in center that provides a safe space for high schoolers experiencing homelessness.
On the eight-episode limited series Fixer Upper Welcome Home - The Castle, which premieres in September on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna carefully navigate preserving the historic property's integrity and beauty.
In the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna opened up about purchasing the 1913 property, saying it was their dream to restore the structure in downtown Waco, but the journey to purchasing the castle was lengthy.
"For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was re-listed — each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made," Joanna shared.
Joanna admitted she didn't initially see the allure for the opportunity, but her husband persisted, writing, "Chip saw the beauty and potential in this place years earlier than I did, but he never gave up, and because of that, we now get to make this castle beautiful again."