The 10 Most Outrageous Gifts on RHONJ Star Danielle Staub's Wedding Registry

What do you get the woman who has everything on her wedding day? A silver egg full of espresso spoons of course!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub is tying the knot with fiancé Matt Caffrey. For her third trip to the alter (after 20 proposals, by Staub’s count) the reality star has chosen some surprising, spectacular — and yes, super expensive — pieces from Barney’s New York and Neiman Marcus to fill out her wedding registry.