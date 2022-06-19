This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
Imagine, just for a moment, that all of your chores could be done without you as much as lifting a finger. Although this isn't possible for every single household obligation, there are some chores you don't actually have to do yourself, such as vacuuming.
You no longer have to cringe at the thought of dragging out the upright vacuum cleaner every day when you have a device like the Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum to take all of your cleaning troubles away. And it happens to be on sale right now for just $140 at Amazon.
With a suction power of up to 2,700 pascals, the robot vacuum cleaner helps remove pesky debris, pet hair, and dust from all surfaces of your home, whether your floors are tiled, hardwood, or carpeted. And it knows exactly when to switch up power as it glides from tile to carpet — the auto-boost switches on to full power once it enters onto a carpet for deeper cleaning.
There's no need to worry about this little cleaning device knicking your furniture either, as it's equipped with anti-collision technology and anti-dropping sensors to avoid bumping into surrounding objects or falling down the stairs. The slim design also means that it doesn't take up too much space, and it's able to get into hard-to-reach places like under couches.
Buy It! Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The robot also has varying cleaning modes like auto for general cleaning, edge for corners and edges, and spot for stains. It's able to be controlled using the Thatmu App, Alexa, or Google Assist to schedule cleanings, and after running a clean time of 120 minutes, the vacuum will automatically return to its charging dock.
Shoppers are impressed with this vacuum's "pretty excellent suction." As one reviewer shared, "It picks up everything on our tile floors. Like, everything. There hasn't been a floating hair pile in the basement yet since we programmed it downstairs."
Another shopper highlighted that the vacuum is 'quieter' than a Roomba, but equally as powerful, while an additional reviewer called it "super convenient." They added, "I set it at night before I head to bed, let it do its thing and in the morning my floors are clean."
Right now, you can get the Thamtu robot vacuum while it's $140. Let this intelligent vacuum take all of your cleaning stress away, so you can relax — in a squeaky clean house.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Flowy, Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress Is Reminiscent of Nicky Hilton's Feminine Pregnancy Style
- 2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
- This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Canopy Chair a 'Sunburn Saver,' and It's 76% Off Right Now