'Texas Flip N Move' Star Randy Martin, Known as 'The Lone Wolf,' Dead at 65

“Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed,” a post on Martin’s Facebook page read

By
Published on August 18, 2022 12:03 AM
Photo: Randy Martin/FaceBook

Randy Martin, star of DIY Network's Texas Flip N Move, has died. He was 65 years old.

The television personality died at his home after having been diagnosed with liver cancer, per Deadline. The death of Martin, known as "The Lone Wolf" on the house-flipping show, was also announced on his Facebook page Wednesday.

"We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," read the post. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed."

A video montage containing pictures of Martin throughout his life was also posted alongside the Facebook message, including a picture of him and his wife, Judy, on their wedding day, as well as photos of him and his family, and of course, memories of Martin doing what he loved: working on homes.

Martin's Texas Flip N Move costars, Toni Snow and Donna Snow Barksdale – known as the Snow Sisters – reposted the video and the same message to their own Facebook page, which garnered more than a thousand comments from fans remembering the beloved reality star for his sense of humor and "wonderful" personality.

"So sorry for your loss. Randy was a great guy....the kind of man you would want for a friend. His laughter was so contagious. Prayers for all who knew and loved him," wrote one fan.

Another added: "RIP Randy. God blessed you with a great talent. You helped families have homes they could afford. Loved watching you and the Snows. You will be missed. Prayers for your family."

Texas Flip N Move first premiered on DIY Network in 2014, with Martin making regular appearances throughout the first season. Thereafter, he was heavily featured as a main cast member until 2017.

Martin is survived by wife Judy, their children, and grandchildren.

