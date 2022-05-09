Amazon Shoppers Call This Top-Rated Cooling Mattress Pad 'Extra Fluffy,' and It's 47% Off
Anyone who's dealing with an old, fading mattress should be aware that purchasing a brand new one isn't the only solution. In fact, you can often prolong a mattress's life simply by adding a comfy mattress topper.
If you've been in search of the right mattress pad for your bed, consider the Texartist Mattress Topper, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Filled with a material known as spiral fiber, which allows the topper to hold its shape, it provides a cozy place to rest. And thanks to that breathable material, the mattress topper is cool to the touch and will wick away any moisture while you sleep.
It's designed with deep corners that can stretch up to 21 inches, fitting over even the thickest of mattresses. Shoppers can choose from several sizes, ranging from twin to California king, as well as two colors: white and gray. When it's time to clean the topper, just toss it in the washing machine.
Buy It! Texartist Mattress Topper, $32.21 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, calling it "extra fluffy" and "heavenly" in reviews. Some even note that they wake up feeling "refreshed," and one reviewer wrote: "My wife hasn't had problems with her hip during the night since we put it on the bed."
Another user explained that they had purchased the mattress topper to help keep them cool as they sleep. After trying it, they said, "There is a difference in my temperature at night, which I am extremely grateful for," and added, "I no longer wake up every hour sweating… I honestly never thought a mattress cover could do so much."
Head to Amazon to get the Texartist Mattress Topper for just $32 while it's up to 47 percent off.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code