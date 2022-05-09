Credit: Amazon
Shop

Amazon Shoppers Call This Top-Rated Cooling Mattress Pad 'Extra Fluffy,' and It's 47% Off

“I no longer wake up every hour sweating”
By Amy Schulman May 09, 2022 01:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anyone who's dealing with an old, fading mattress should be aware that purchasing a brand new one isn't the only solution. In fact, you can often prolong a mattress's life simply by adding a comfy mattress topper

If you've been in search of the right mattress pad for your bed, consider the Texartist Mattress Topper, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Filled with a material known as spiral fiber, which allows the topper to hold its shape, it provides a cozy place to rest. And thanks to that breathable material, the mattress topper is cool to the touch and will wick away any moisture while you sleep. 

It's designed with deep corners that can stretch up to 21 inches, fitting over even the thickest of mattresses. Shoppers can choose from several sizes, ranging from twin to California king, as well as two colors: white and gray. When it's time to clean the topper, just toss it in the washing machine.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Texartist Mattress Topper, $32.21 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, calling it "extra fluffy" and "heavenly" in reviews. Some even note that they wake up feeling "refreshed," and one reviewer wrote: "My wife hasn't had problems with her hip during the night since we put it on the bed."

Another user explained that they had purchased the mattress topper to help keep them cool as they sleep. After trying it, they said, "There is a difference in my temperature at night, which I am extremely grateful for," and added, "I no longer wake up every hour sweating… I honestly never thought a mattress cover could do so much." 

Head to Amazon to get the Texartist Mattress Topper for just $32 while it's up to 47 percent off.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com