Test Your Friends Knowledge With This Cards Against Humanity-Inspired Game Available on Amazon

Amazon is selling a Friends-inspired, Cards Against Humanity-style game — and we could not be any more excited.

The game goes by the name The One With All The Cards, which is a joke you should really get if you’re thinking about buying it.

While it is not affiliated with the original Cards Against Humanity, the game takes much the same format as the infamous fill-in-the-blank card game. There are two decks, one with statements with a blank space to be filled in, and one with potential words or phrases to fill it in. In this version, one deck has cards containing a memorable phrase from the show with a blank space, and the other has various plots, locations and characters with which to fill it. Whichever player gives the funniest answer wins the round.

Each box comes with 99 grey cards in one deck, and 180 white cards in the other, as well as space to write in your own. According to Amazon’s product description, the game is designed for adult players only, and “you wouldn’t want to take it out in any family gatherings.”

Currently, the game has 4.5 stars on Amazon, where it’s being sold for $31.99.

Throwing a party to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary? Make sure you snatch up a pack before Sunday.

