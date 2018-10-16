Heather Dubrow Says Her 20,000-Square-Foot Home is Perfect — Except for This One Design Flaw

Heather Dubrow thinks her house is close to perfect, except for one slight imperfection.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum built a massive champagne room to store hundreds of bottles of #champs, as she likes to call it, and installed a doorbell so she could always have a little bubbly on demand. However, it didn’t exactly play out the way she saw it in her head.

“There’s one design flaw,” she tells PEOPLE Now. “So you hit it in my closet and it rings in the kitchen, but I didn’t concept who was actually bringing the champagne.”

The reality star admits the champagne doorbell wasn’t the only service button she considered installing in her home. In her husband Terry’s self-described “man cave”—the 20-seat movie theater—she thought about incorporating buttons like they have in fancy theaters with waitstaff.

“Terry was like, ‘You know the kids are going to be in there hitting that button and you’re the server,'” she says. “I was like, ‘Oh good point. No button.'”

The home, on which they recently finished major renovations, has 14 bathrooms, an infinity pool, a massive gong in the backyard, and spans nearly 20,000 square feet.

The couple tells PEOPLE that when it came to imagining and conceptualizing Chateau Dubrow, Heather didn’t hire a designer, and once her husband agreed to purchase a lot, she asked him to step out of the home decorating process.

“She was like, ‘I’ll build the house under one condition,'” Terry tells PEOPLE Now. “You don’t give your opinion about anything.”

“I designed every edge detail, picked every stone, every tile, everything,” Heather says.