Terry Bradshaw Lists Sprawling Oklahoma Ranch for $22.5 Million — See Inside

The 744-acre property includes a fully equipped equestrian and cattle ranch, along with an 8,600 sq. ft. main house

By
Published on September 26, 2022 05:17 PM
Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch
Photo: icon global

Terry Bradshaw is downsizing — and that means his stunning 744-acre ranch is up for grabs.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 74, has put his Quarter House Ranch up for sale with Icon Global Group for $22.5 million.

The functioning equestrian and cattle ranch lies along the border of Oklahoma and Texas, just 70 miles from downtown Dallas, and boasts six bedrooms within the 8,600-square-foot main house. A 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio featuring a large pool, full kitchen and bar, fireplace and hot sauna upgrade the main house further, making it the perfect setting to entertain.

The ranch was built "from raw land and from the group up by Terry," according to a statement from Icon Global Group's owner, Bernard Uechtritz.

Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch
icon global

"He didn't buy someone else's product off the shelf and simply add his own twist or tenure of ownership," Uechtritz said. "Like Terry, this is the real deal. It is the finished artwork and product of one man's vision, work, and patience."

Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch
icon global

He's also made improvements recently to upgrade its equestrian and quarter house operations, which includes a 12-stall stallion barn, a 20-stall show barn, a 20-stall weanling barn and a 50-stall mare barn complete with a state-of-the-art breeding facility.

Also on the grounds is a plethora of functioning cattle pens and a show pig barn, as well as a two-story stone doghouse for the Bradshaw's dogs.

Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch
icon global

The couple first tried to sell the property in 2014 for $10.8 million, citing a desire to buy something smaller, but it stayed on the market until 2016 before being pulled off. Icon Global claims the Bradshaws have since been "inundated with requests to sell" and they are now committed to selling the property as they have already relocated to a smaller farm in Texas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The stunning family home may be familiar to some, as it was the setting of E!'s docu-series The Bradshaw Bunch, which gave NFL fans an inside look at the football icon's family life.

Bradshaw was both nervous and excited to let the world see his and his wife Tammy's "crazy life" when the show was first announced in 2020: "I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls," he said in a statement.

Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch
icon global

During the second season of the show, he and Tammy, his fourth wife, renewed their vows on a trip to Hawaii. This time, his two daughters, Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw — whom he shares with ex Charla Hopkins Bradshaw— were included in the ceremony after not being included the first time around. His step-daughter, Lacey Hester, was included once again.

"The first time, it kind of hurt my feelings that we weren't included," Erin told her dad during the episode.

"I never gave any thought to that, and I should have, so I apologize for that," Terry replied. "This is my family: two girls, stepdaughter, two son-in-laws, grandkids. Closest part of my world, right there."

Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch
icon global

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is also a two-time Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the first NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Related Articles
Terry Bradshaw
New 'Honest and Emotional' Documentary Special About Terry Bradshaw Coming to HBO in February
ben affleck
Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
robert redford
Robert Redford Lists 30-Acre Horse Whisper Ranch in Utah for $4.9 Million: See the Photos!
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Predicts the Super Bowl Champs, Shares the 'Key' to Winning and Names His Dream Halftime Acts
Tom Brady and Gisele, Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter's $22.5 Million Former Florida Mansion Once Rented to Tom Brady May Be Demolished
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million
Matt Roloff of Little People Big World Selling Family Farm Featured in Series; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD Matt and Amy Roloff
Matt Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' Lists Family Farm Featured on TLC Series for $4 Million
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Noah Hester, Erin Bradshaw, Tammy Bradshaw, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw and Dustin Hughes
Watch the First Trailer for Terry Bradshaw's New E! Reality Series The Bradshaw Bunch
Emmitt Smith home
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Boston Mansion
Take a Video Tour of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's $34 Million Boston Mansion
LIFEWTR Art After Dark - Red Carpet Arrivals
NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Lands E! Reality Series 'The Bradshaw Bunch'
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter Sells $22.5M Tampa Bay Mansion He Previously Rented to Tom Brady - See Inside!
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room