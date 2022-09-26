Terry Bradshaw Lists Sprawling Oklahoma Ranch for $22.5 Million — See Inside

Terry Bradshaw is downsizing — and that means his stunning 744-acre ranch is up for grabs.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 74, has put his Quarter House Ranch up for sale with Icon Global Group for $22.5 million.

The functioning equestrian and cattle ranch lies along the border of Oklahoma and Texas, just 70 miles from downtown Dallas, and boasts six bedrooms within the 8,600-square-foot main house. A 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio featuring a large pool, full kitchen and bar, fireplace and hot sauna upgrade the main house further, making it the perfect setting to entertain.

The ranch was built "from raw land and from the group up by Terry," according to a statement from Icon Global Group's owner, Bernard Uechtritz.

"He didn't buy someone else's product off the shelf and simply add his own twist or tenure of ownership," Uechtritz said. "Like Terry, this is the real deal. It is the finished artwork and product of one man's vision, work, and patience."

He's also made improvements recently to upgrade its equestrian and quarter house operations, which includes a 12-stall stallion barn, a 20-stall show barn, a 20-stall weanling barn and a 50-stall mare barn complete with a state-of-the-art breeding facility.

Also on the grounds is a plethora of functioning cattle pens and a show pig barn, as well as a two-story stone doghouse for the Bradshaw's dogs.

The couple first tried to sell the property in 2014 for $10.8 million, citing a desire to buy something smaller, but it stayed on the market until 2016 before being pulled off. Icon Global claims the Bradshaws have since been "inundated with requests to sell" and they are now committed to selling the property as they have already relocated to a smaller farm in Texas.

The stunning family home may be familiar to some, as it was the setting of E!'s docu-series The Bradshaw Bunch, which gave NFL fans an inside look at the football icon's family life.

Bradshaw was both nervous and excited to let the world see his and his wife Tammy's "crazy life" when the show was first announced in 2020: "I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls," he said in a statement.

During the second season of the show, he and Tammy, his fourth wife, renewed their vows on a trip to Hawaii. This time, his two daughters, Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw — whom he shares with ex Charla Hopkins Bradshaw— were included in the ceremony after not being included the first time around. His step-daughter, Lacey Hester, was included once again.

"The first time, it kind of hurt my feelings that we weren't included," Erin told her dad during the episode.

"I never gave any thought to that, and I should have, so I apologize for that," Terry replied. "This is my family: two girls, stepdaughter, two son-in-laws, grandkids. Closest part of my world, right there."

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is also a two-time Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the first NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.