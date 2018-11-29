Teresa Giudice Vacations in Turks & Caicos With Daughters While Husband Joe Faces Deportation

As her family faces another legal dilemma — this time relating to her husband’s right to stay in the U.S. after spending years in prison — Teresa Giudice and her daughters are in desperate need of a vacation.

And that’s exactly what they did, according to the reality star’s Instagram. Teresa, 46, and her two older daughters jetted off to Turks & Caicos earlier this week. In the photos from the trip, the mother of four looks thrilled to show off the beach body that she’s worked so hard for, as shown in the current season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In one of the snapshots, Teresa sports a patterned bikini that reveals her toned arms and stomach. “Iguana Island,” she captioned it with the palm tree emoji.

In another snap, she stands with her two daughters, Gia, 17, and Milania, 13, in tropics-inspired outfits — mom in a flowing blue dress and wedges, and the girls in matching striped high-waisted pants and tank tops.

“Mommy & Daughters time together there is nothing like it, ” she wrote about the photo.

Their time away comes as her husband, Joe Giudice, fights a judge’s October ruling that he would be deported to his native Italy after finishing his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He started his sentence in March 2016 and is set to be released in 2019.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed Joe had filed an appeal with an immigration court. His attorney James Leonard told PEOPLE at the time, “The appeal has been filed and we are optimistic that Joe will return home to his family where he belongs.”

Even though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

Teresa also served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. She recently opened up to PEOPLE about the strain Joe’s imprisonment has put on their marriage.

“Of course I’m very angry,” she said. “I wish my husband would have crossed every T, dotted every I. There was also another person involved and nothing happened to that person, which is very sad. There’s a lot of scenarios. I lost my mom. I’m angry about that. You know? I lost time with my mom, because I was away. There’s a lot. I lost time with my daughters while I was away. Children need their mom.”