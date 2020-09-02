Teresa Giudice Is Selling the New Jersey Mansion Her Ex Joe Built for About $2.5 Million

Teresa Giudice is letting go of another piece of her marriage to estranged husband Joe: the home he built for their family in New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is listing the Towaco property for sale on Thursday, according to a press release from the real estate agent Michelle Pais. The news comes nine months after Teresa revealed she was splitting from Joe after 20 years of marriage amid his deportation to Italy. The pair have been married since 1999, and share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The 10,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom estate, which sits on 4 acres, will be asking approximately $2.5 million, according to the New York Post.

In May, Teresa revealed she had given the great room of her ornate mansion a serious make-under. A decision that now seems to have been informed by her intention to sell — and appeal to a wider range of potential buyers — rather than a change of taste.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice's great room before Stonybrook Realty

Working with interior designer and luxury furniture maker Jimmy DeLaurentis, she traded out the oversized couches, grand candelabras and flowing drapes for a more streamlined, contemporary look.

DeLaurentis completely reconfigured the room's layout, centering two curved sofas under Giudice's existing chandelier, and adding circular ottomans and square glass coffee tables. He also removed the room's rug, revealing the tile floor, and switched out a console table for something sleeker.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice's great room after Theresa Giudice/ Instagram

The biggest difference comes from the room's color palette. Before, Giudice's place was defined by deep browns, reds, and golds. Now, DeLaurentis moved her to cool, monochromatic creams and greys, even repainting the fireplace and hanging simple curtains that blend into the walls.

"Loving my great room @jimmydelaurentis," Giudice wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for customizing these beautiful pieces for me!!"

She's been making cosmetic changes outdoors too.

RHONJ viewers saw the early stages of Giudice's pool construction last season, when her ex-boyfriend and longtime friend Anthony Delorenzo of Woodside Custom Pools came over to map the space out.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice's pool Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"For the past three years, I’ve been paying off restitution," Giudice explained in the episode, referencing her legal issues. "Now that I’m done, I do have extra money and the pool is something that my daughters always wanted and they’re going through a very hard time right now."

Joe meanwhile has been fixing up another home: an Italian villa that belonged to Teresa's father. He's documenting the process in a YouTube series, This Old Villa with Joe Giudice.

Image zoom Joe Giudice This Old Villa/Youtube

"Me and the old man [Teresa's father] were very close and it goes to the kids, so I am finishing it," Joe recently told Extra. He told the outlet he also planned to live in the home "when the kids come, when I'm there."

In a trailer for the series, it's explained, "Life for Joe Giudice had gotten crazy. There was only one thing to do. Get out of New Jersey."

Joe has been trying to get his deportation case appealed, but it was denied for the third time in April.

"We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy," Joe's attorney James J. Leonard told PEOPLE. "The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress."

As for whether or not Joe will appeal the decision again, Leonard said at the time, "That will be discussed with Joe and his immigration counsel in the coming days."