Teresa Giudice Reveals Plans to Move to California with Husband Luis Ruelas: 'I'm Counting Down'

The RHONJ star says she wants to get away from the “crappy” weather in New Jersey on the latest episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 18, 2023 02:45 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Teresa Giudice is looking to get out of the Garden State!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, revealed her plan to move to California with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, on the latest episode of her podcast Namaste B$tches, released on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

"Listen, I wanna move by you 'cause like, this weather is so crappy," the reality star tells her California-based co-host, Melissa Pfeister, during the episode. "It was pouring rain this morning and I was just like, 'Oh my god,' and then I'm thinking about you, like, 'Melissa's in the sunshine, I want to be there with her!'" Pfesiter recently moved to Manhattan Beach, Calif.

She explains that she's waiting until her youngest daughter, Audriana, 14, graduates from high school to officially make the move. Along with Audriana, she also shares daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 18, and Milania, 16, with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"I told Luis, 'Four more years, I'm counting down. Four more years,'" she says, adding that she needs to be somewhere warm like California or Florida.

Teresa and Audriana Giudce
Teresa Giudice Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in December, Teresa opened up about how her daughters love their new blended family following her extravagant August wedding to Ruelas — who is also father to sons Nicholas, 21, and Louie Jr., 19.

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Teresa told PEOPLE. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>, husband Louis Ruelas and and their children (Gia, Milania, Audriana and Louie Jr.) pose for family photo in matching all-white outfits.
Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Ruelas added that Teresa's daughters care for him like he's family, sharing a sweet moment he had with Gabriella when her mom was out of town.

"The last two weeks, Teresa's out, and I'm home. So, she comes up to me. She's like, 'Are you hungry?' I'm like, 'No, babe, why? Why are you asking?'" he recalls. "She goes, 'Mom told me that when she's not here to make sure you're okay.'"

He continues: "She's like, 'Mom told me if you're hungry, I make you a sandwich, something like that. I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's so sweet of you,' because she basically told the girls like, 'When I'm not here, you make sure you take care of him.'"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> wears Chanel bikini
Louie Ruelas/instagram

Ruelas and Teresa tied the knot in front of 220 guests in an over-the-top ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The reality star told PEOPLE exclusively of her big day, "My favorite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to 'Ave Maria.' It was so magical and so surreal."

Her RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider also attended the wedding, along with Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

