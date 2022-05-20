The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed with her fiancé in a black bikini ahead of her birthday festivities

Teresa Giudice Celebrates 50th Birthday with Fiancé Luis Ruelas in Mexico — See the Photos!

Teresa Giudice celebrated her 50th birthday in style.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star traveled on a private plane to the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Mexico with her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas for the milestone event. She shared snaps of the couple posing on the tarmac as well as popping champagne on the plane on Thursday.

Giudice later posted several photos and videos on her Instagram Story from her vacation, including herself sharing a kiss with Ruelas, 48, and enjoying a birthday dinner with friends as the staff entertained with sparklers.

"I love you forever my love @louieruelas," she captioned a picture of their smooch.

The reality star also reshared a video from Dina Cantin of her and Ruelas spending time together on a boat.

Giudice later posted a photo of herself rocking a black string bikini and showing her engagement ring while posing with Ruelas on the beach. "I love how life is full of surprises with you! I will forever love our love," she captioned the snap.

Ruelas posted the same image on his Instagram and wished his fiancé a "Happy belated birthday" on Thursday. Giudice turned 50 on Wednesday.

Giudice also showed the flower arrangements she received in honor of her big day as well as a large decorative display complete with gold balloons spelling out, "HBD Queen." She posed with the balloons in a black and white print dress and strappy black heels.

Giudice gave fans a glimpse into the beautiful resort, which is located at the tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on a stretch of coastline dubbed the Riviera Maya. The hotel grounds, which are situated on the waterways of Mayakoba, include a golf course, nature trails and high-end restaurants.

Prior to the getaway, she celebrated with family at home and smiled with a glittering gold cake.

For the earlier celebration, Tremendous Florists Events created an arrangement of pink, orange and yellow florals and in a post said, "Such a wonderful family evening planned by Louie for Teresa."

Her 16-year-old daughter Milania — whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — paid tribute to her mother on her big day.