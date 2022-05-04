Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow Is 'Life Changing,' and It's 52% Off on Amazon Right Now
There's a reason those cheap department store pillows fall flat after a few weeks of use, and that's because they provide little to no support. A memory foam pillow — especially a Tempur-Pedic — can stay fresh longer and give you a better night's sleep. The best part? We found one that's 52 percent off on Amazon.
The Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow is made with dual-sided memory foam that's supportive and accommodates all types of sleepers with its innovative design. One side has a lower profile to provide comfort for side and stomach sleepers while the other has a slightly elevated arch to bring ample support to those who sleep on their back or side.
It's made with durable foam that forms to your body and relieves pressure on your neck, back, and shoulders. And unlike regular pillows, this one is designed to last countless nights without falling flat. Don't forget to combine the sale price with Amazon's $12-off coupon at checkout to take advantage of the best deal.
Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel, $56.99 with coupon (orig. $119); amazon.com
To prolong the life of your bedding (and keep your skin healthy), you should wash your pillowcase at least once a week. On top of using a pillowcase, the pillow also has a hypoallergenic cover that's machine washable to keep it extra safe.
This particular Tempur-Pedic pillow has more than 1,800 five-star ratings and even the most restless sleepers swear by it. One reviewer wrote, "My picky European bf had complaints [about] his pillow…I ordered this for him and now he sleeps like a baby." Another described it as worth the money and "life changing" for relieving neck pain.
Instead of wasting your money on pillows that won't last, invest in one that'll actually help improve your sleep. The Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow is a comfortable choice that's backed by tons of shoppers and it's over half off, so what are you waiting for?
