Amazon Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow 'Really Helped' Provide Better Sleep — and It's 40% Off

Preparing to sleep often requires a few essentials. For some, that may be curling up with a mug of hot tea, while others arrange themselves close to a powerful air conditioner. Either way, one thing just about everyone needs is a comfy, reliable pillow that helps maintain proper alignment while you sleep.
One such pillow is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow, which is currently up to 40 percent off at Amazon. The contoured neck pillow is ergonomic and designed to follow the natural curve of your body, allowing for top-notch support while you sleep.
It's been engineered to relieve pressure — and it will always return to its original shape in the morning after use and for years to come. Thanks to the firm material, the pillow supports your head, neck, and shoulders and is best for back and side sleepers.
Over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given this pillow a five-star rating, with many noting that it "really helped" their neck and adding that they "can sleep again" now that they're comfortable at night. One user said, "It's been a while since I felt rested, but finally I feel like I have been getting a good night's rest," while another added: "If you want your spine aligned when you are in bed, THIS is the pillow."
One shopper explained that they bought this pillow "in desperation" because their neck and shoulders were hurting so much, explaining, "I'd tried several different pillows in the past few months and none of them helped." They shared: "This pillow is exactly the right height and firmness to support my head and heck. I felt no pain at all, even from my first night on it." They finished off by saying: "It is the only pillow I will ever sleep on again."
