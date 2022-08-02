Credit: Amazon
Shop

Amazon Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow 'Really Helped' Provide Better Sleep — and It's 40% Off

“It is the only pillow I will ever sleep on again”
By Amy Schulman August 02, 2022 04:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Preparing to sleep often requires a few essentials. For some, that may be curling up with a mug of hot tea, while others arrange themselves close to a powerful air conditioner. Either way, one thing just about everyone needs is a comfy, reliable pillow that helps maintain proper alignment while you sleep. 

One such pillow is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow, which is currently up to 40 percent off at Amazon. The contoured neck pillow is ergonomic and designed to follow the natural curve of your body, allowing for top-notch support while you sleep. 

It's been engineered to relieve pressure — and it will always return to its original shape in the morning after use and for years to come. Thanks to the firm material, the pillow supports your head, neck, and shoulders and is best for back and side sleepers.  

Each pillow is outfitted with a knitted hypoallergenic cover that can be removed and thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Shoppers can choose from several height profiles, including small, medium, and large, with sale prices starting at just $59. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow, $58.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given this pillow a five-star rating, with many noting that it "really helped" their neck and adding that they "can sleep again" now that they're comfortable at night.  One user said, "It's been a while since I felt rested, but finally I feel like I have been getting a good night's rest," while another added: "If you want your spine aligned when you are in bed, THIS is the pillow."   

One shopper explained that they bought this pillow "in desperation" because their neck and shoulders were hurting so much, explaining, "I'd tried several different pillows in the past few months and none of them helped." They shared: "This pillow is exactly the right height and firmness to support my head and heck. I felt no pain at all, even from my first night on it." They finished off by saying: "It is the only pillow I will ever sleep on again."

Head to Amazon to get the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow while it's on sale at Amazon.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com