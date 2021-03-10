Tempur-Pedic’s Pain-Relieving Memory Foam Pillow Is Like ‘Sleeping on a Perfect Cloud’ — and It’s on Sale

Picking out the best pillow for your needs can ultimately change how you sleep. Yes, it is that important. So if you wake up feeling like you tossed and turned all night or with neck and back pain, it's time to make the swap. Right now, you can get one of the top pillows on the market on sale for just $51 — and trust us, this deal won't last!
Tempur-Pedic's Tempur-Cloud Pillow is made with memory foam and gives you a soft yet supportive place to rest your head. The Tempur material conforms to your head and the nape of your neck to promote proper spinal alignment, which prevents strain on the neck and back. And because you'll move less, you'll get a more restful night's sleep too. Amazon shoppers say it feels like "sleeping on a perfect cloud."
Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow, $50.39 (orig. $69); amazon.com
While the extra-soft pillow is designed for back and stomach sleepers, shoppers who sleep on their side are big fans of the Tempur-Cloud as well. That's because it has a good amount of loft (5 inches) and is padded to keep your head from sinking too much.
Shoppers say its "life changing" design delivers pain-free rest and the "best sleep ever." It's why the Tempur-Cloud has over 1,600 five-star ratings and is a best-seller on Amazon's bed pillows list.
"Excellent pillow, best pillow I've ever used," writes one Amazon shopper who is a stomach and side sleeper. "I literally have no neck pain or soreness anywhere since I've been using this pillow."
"Ever since I bought it, I've had the best sleep of my life over and over again," writes another. "It's a perfect balance of soft and firm and your head feels like it's in heaven — guaranteed."
Get the Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow while it's 27 percent off — that brings the price down to just $51.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.