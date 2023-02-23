Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Tempur-Pedic Pillow for Pain Relief and Restful Sleeping — and It's 43% Off

“I've only slept on it for a couple of nights now, but magically my neck pain is gone”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow Tout
Photo: Amazon

If you find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, flipping your pillow to get the ideal shape and temperature, and waking up to a stiff neck and aching back, then Amazon may have the solution for you. Right now, you can snag the highly rated Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow for 43 percent off.

The memory foam pillow stays cool and features a cushiony, low-profile design that makes it ideal for all sleepers, including side, back, and stomach sleepers. Its durable and adaptable material contours to the shape of your body, then reshapes after each use. Plus, its moldability makes it easy to compress for travel, so you can take your trusty pillow on the go.

Reviewers agree with this assessment, with one stressing, "This pillow conforms to the shape of my head and supports the areas I need." And another noted, "I was skeptical because of too-firm memory foam pillows in the past, but this one is perfect for me — soft yet supportive."

The pillow is available in one size that can fit into standard and queen-sized pillowcases. It even comes with a machine-washable knit cover that's soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow
Amazon

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow, $50.46 (orig. $89); amazon.com

Thousands of shoppers swear by the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow for pain relief and restful sleeping. One shopper said, "I am a back sleeper and since my feather pillow went flat, I've been having neck and shoulder pain… This pillow did the trick!" Another user raved: "I'm so in love with this pillow. I've only slept on it for a couple of nights now, but magically my neck pain is gone, and I realized what it's like to have a good night's sleep."

With all of the memory foam competition out there, shoppers also love the quality of Tempur-Pedic. One reviewer wrote, "I spent over $100 on a 'similar pillow,'... but it is nowhere near as comfortable as this pillow."

Grab the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow while it's still on sale for $50 at Amazon. Just be sure to click on Amazon's Get it Faster listing to receive this deal.

