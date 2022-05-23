Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are as Little as $22 at Amazon

The cooling bed sheets are woven out of a 1,800-thread count double-brushed microfiber, crafting a material that's breathable, comfortable, and wonderfully cozy. Although the sheets are cooling, they can be put on the bed during every season. Thanks to the durable material, the sheets won't fray, pill, or wrinkle over time. Plus, they're easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine on a cold cycle and tumble dry on low.