Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are as Little as $22 at Amazon
It's that time of year when hot sleepers are cranking up the tower fan and sleeping in lightweight pajamas — anything to keep them cool at night. If you're still sweating the night away, it's worth investing in some cooling bed sheets, like the Tekamon 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, which currently has double discounts at Amazon.
The cooling bed sheets are woven out of a 1,800-thread count double-brushed microfiber, crafting a material that's breathable, comfortable, and wonderfully cozy. Although the sheets are cooling, they can be put on the bed during every season. Thanks to the durable material, the sheets won't fray, pill, or wrinkle over time. Plus, they're easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine on a cold cycle and tumble dry on low.
Each set comes with four pieces, including a flat sheet, a fitted sheet (which can stretch to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep), and two pillowcases, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Shoppers can choose from a host of neutral and solid colors, including gray and navy blue.
Buy It! Tekamon 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $21.47 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with one noting that they get the best "cool night sleep" while another says that the sheets are "like sleeping on a cloud." One user put it simply: "I've never had better sheets."
Another reviewer explained that they bought these sheets and pillowcases when they upgraded their entire bedding. They wrote: "What I like most about these is how they stay way cooler in comparison to the previous sheets I've been rotating through."
Head to Amazon to buy the Tekamon 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it has double discounts.