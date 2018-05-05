Farrah Abraham & Daughter Vacation in Fiji After Teen Mom OG Firing & Stumble Across Survivor Set

Farrah Abraham is embracing island life.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26 and her daughter, Sophia, 9, have jetted off on a family vacation to the islands of Fiji, where they’ve been swimming, kayaking, and accidentally crashing the set of Survivor.

The pair is staying at a villa at the Wavi Island Resort in Fiji.

“Fiji I’m going to miss you this is amazing!!!!!!” Abraham wrote in a video of herself with Sophia. “Best sea life, survivor is filming right down the street ! & Tony Robbins has his land on same road!”

In the video, Abraham explained she and her daughter had found the set of Survivor, which was filming.

“Behind us in where Survivor is filming,” Abraham said. “Sophia wants to be in survivor!”

The mother of one continued to share photos and videos of their sunny vacation on Instagram, including a video of herself enjoying a waterfall.

“#waviisland #Bula 🏊🏼‍♂️🌕🌟this part of Fiji is amazing happy to meet the local villages, get blessed by their chief, learn tips of living & see this amazing water fall Sophia enjoyed with the local children,” she wrote in the caption. “#joy #living #fiji#spiritual #happiness #blessed#winafijivilla #vacaygoals #holiday.”

The reality star is in Fiji to help promote a raffle which is offering those who buy a ticket a chance to win a home in the island nation.

Abraham’s vacation comes almost two months after she settled a lawsuit with Viacom, the parent company of MTV, in March after she sued them for $5 million.

The former Teen Mom OG star claimed she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham’s lawyer filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the suit, according to Texas court documents obtained by The Blast.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In the documents, Abraham confirmed that the parties “amicably settled” the matter, though no terms of the settlement were released. The dismissal was filed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be brought back to court.

Farrah Abraham Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I’m happy Viacom wanted to settle and I’m thrilled with the outcome,” Abraham told PEOPLE. “I did the right thing by filing a lawsuit. I honestly felt that if I didn’t stand firm I would have regretted it my entire life and I would have thought my entire life ‘I should have sued!’”

“Reality TV is a place where I’ve been very successful and have made history multiple times for social change, justice, and showing where society needs to be challenged and changed,” she continued. “My recent work with MTV ended on the highest note, and it’s a confirmation to me that I’ve been able to impact production and the network for the better, and I hope that they continue with their willingness to listen to creators, developers, and leaders to improve the exhausted forms of shows and adapt to the next levels.”