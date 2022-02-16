Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer to Star in New HGTV Show About Home Reno Business

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up," Houska says

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are ready to let fans in on what they've been up to since leaving Teen Mom 2 in 2020 — and it involves plenty of blueprints!

The parents of four, who met on the hit MTV documentary series in 2014 and married in 2016, are set to star in a new HGTV series with the working title Farmhouse Fabulous, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The six-episode limited series is slated to premiere in spring 2023 and will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes while parenting their daughters Aubree Skye, 12 (who's father is Houska's ex, Adam Lind), Layne Ettie, 3, and Walker June, 1, and son Watson Cole, 5.

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion," DeBoer, 33, shared in a press release, explaining that starting their own business has been their newest adventure as a couple, combining his construction experience with Houska's eye for design.

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home," added Houska, 30.

Houska's father, Randy, will also appear on the show, supporting the couple as they embark on their business journey.

Chelsea Houska Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer | Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," adds HGTV's SVP of Programming & Production, Betsy Ayala. "We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV's Leanne Ford Unveils 'Dreamy' Sears Kit Home She Flipped in Her Hometown of Pittsburgh

In November 2020, Houska confirmed that she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she captioned her post at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."