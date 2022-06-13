The reality’s star house has been relisted by fellow RHOBH star Kyle Richards' real estate agent husband and daughter after she first tried to sell it in 2020

Teddi Mellencamp's Hollywood Hills Home Is Back on the Market for $5.9 Million — See Inside!

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is trying to say goodbye to her Hollywood Hills home — again.

The stunning property — where the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lived while filming the reality series — has been put on the market for $5.9 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

The house, which is more than 4,200 square feet and has five bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, is listed by RHOBH star Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany and her husband Mauricio Umansky of The Agency.

Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave purchased the home for $4,070,000 in 2017.

The couple first attempted to unload the Hollywood Hills property in 2020 after purchasing a new modern farmhouse in Encino, California. After failing to sell, they put it on the market as a rental for $25,000 month, according to online records obtained by Dirt.

The modern estate is built for indoor-outdoor living with retractable glass walls connecting many of the interior rooms to landscaped terraces and outdoor living spaces, including a luxurious pool.

The home features an open floorplan with a modern galley-style kitchen and panoramic views of the city and Pacific Ocean.

The primary suite includes a dressing room as well as a chic spa-inspired bathroom and walk-in dressing room. The property also features four guest bedrooms with updated marble bathrooms as well as a home office and gym.

In a video tour Teddi gave Bravo after moving into the home, she gushed over its spectacular views.