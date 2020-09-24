Teddi Mellencamp Buys $6.5 Million New Home as She Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has had a very big week full of life changes.

The star, 39, and husband Edwin Arroyave closed on a new home in Los Angeles Tuesday — the same day that the reality star announced she will not be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Encino home is an 8,550 square-foot modern farmhouse listed by George Ouzounian and Gina Michelle of The Agency, which the couple purchased for nearly $6.5 million.

The house boasts seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with two islands, a second prep kitchen, and an entryway with 24-foot ceilings. The property also has a basketball court, putting green, and pool complete with a waterfall. A massage room, cabana and fireplace lounge are situated next to the pool.

Teddi was able to find her new dream home with a little help from RHOBH costar Kyle Ricard's husband Mauricio Umansky and daughter Farrah Brittany, who are both agents at the Agency.

Teddi and Edwin listed their Hollywood Hills home in August, PEOPLE previously reported.

On Tuesday, Teddi confirmed that her contract on RHOBH was not renewed after three seasons on the show.

"I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed," she said in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday. The daughter of musician John Mellencamp joined the Bravo show in 2017.

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp's new house theluxlevel

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

"That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

On Wednesday, Edwin offered some support for his wife in the wake of her exit with a tribute on social media.

"To my love, I support you, I am proud of you and am amazed by your incredible work ethic and resilience," Edwin shared in an Instagram post.

"You showed up for our family, all in and #rhobh every day," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of Teddi during her pregnancy with Dove. "You were pregnant and never once complained, left early or took anything for granted. I wish this season showed more of what you filmed everyday growing our miracle baby, caring for our family, laughing with your friends and inspiring your clients."