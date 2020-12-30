Tayshia Adams moved to New York City following her engagement to Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams Says She Needs to 'Spruce Up' Fiancé Zac Clark's NYC 'Bachelor Pad'

Tayshia Adams is loving life in New York City — but she has some ideas for upgrading her living situation.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Bachelorette star updated her Instagram followers on life in the Big Apple, where she recently relocated following her engagement to fiancé Zac Clark.

"New York is good, I haven't hailed a taxi quite yet," the reality star said in a video on her Instagram Story as Clark, 36, joined her.

"I love New York!" Adams wrote on the video.

Adams detailed the changes the couple plans to make in their shared apartment. "We have to kind of get some furniture. We have to spruce up the place. It’s definitely a bachelor pad here. Wouldn’t you agree?

"Absolutely," Clark, an addiction recovery specialist, said with a smile.

"So we got to change that up real quick," Adams explained.

On the video, Adams wrote a "to do" list for herself that includes "hail a taxi," "new bedroom furniture," "get art/rug/mirror for living room, " and "figure out bathroom storage for all my products."

Adams went on to tell her followers that she and Clark are "doing good" since their engagement and move-in. "Would you say we're doing good?" she asked her fiancé.

"Better than good. Great," Clark said.

"Aw, I love that," Adams gushed.

Speaking to PEOPLE after their engagement, the Bachelorette confirmed she'll be moving to New York — although Adams, who is from California, noted that she plans to be "bicoastal."

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark said. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Adams added.

Last week, the couple celebrated their first Christmas together in Manhattan.

"Cheers to our first Christmas! XO, Clarky & The Queen," Adams wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the pair, referencing their affectionate nicknames for one another.