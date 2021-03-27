This Cloud-Like Mattress Pad Makes Shoppers Feel Like They’re in a Five-Star Hotel Bed — and It Starts at $26

Mattresses are big-ticket items that can cost $500 or more, so it's completely understandable if you're reluctant to buy a new one. But you don't have to lose sleep over a hard, uncomfortable, and outdated bed, either — just buy a mattress topper. Amazon shoppers are raving about a quilted mattress topper that's so soft and fluffy, one states, "the only problem is that I don't want to get out of bed in the morning."
The Tauipiri Mattress Topper is made from a down alternative fiberfill that reviewers describe as thick, plush, and luxurious. Its filling is hypoallergenic and machine washable (just wash the mattress pad on cold with similar colors for best results). You can stretch the topper over your mattress like it's a fitted sheet, and its deep elastic pockets and box-stitch quilting will prevent it from shifting throughout the night.
The best-selling mattress pad has a built-in air layer that'll keep you from overheating, especially in the spring and summer months. Thanks to this cooling feature, the topper is great for hot sleepers — one even noticed that "the temperature of the bed seems to be twice as cool as it is without this topper." It's available in sizes twin to California king, in prices from $26 to $43.
Buy It! Tauipiri Mattress Topper, $25.99–$42.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers say the cooling mattress pad makes them feel like they're in a five-star hotel bed, and as a result, they're experiencing their "best sleep ever." Others mention that the mattress pad is so comfortable, even their friends and significant others can tell the difference.
"While my mattress is fairly new, the springs dig into my hips like none other, causing bad back pain as I tossed and turned throughout the night," one said. "I decided to give this cooling mattress pad a try, and it was the best decision ever. I've been sleeping so much better since I put this on my mattress. It's super soft, easy to put on, and works well with my sheets. I wish I would have bought it sooner!"
"This is the best mattress pad I've ever owned," another added. "I slept so great last night, I feel like a new person!"
If you're having trouble falling (and staying) asleep, the Tauipiri Mattress Topper might finally get you back on track. Order it on Amazon today to experience cloud-like comfort for as little as $26.
