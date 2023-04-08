Parents and Pet Owners Swear by This Cordless Vacuum That's 74% Off at Amazon

Spring cleaning can be overwhelming. To make matters simpler, you don't need to spend a ton of money on a new broom and vacuum to make dust, dirt, and debris disappear. In fact, you don't need to spend a ton of money at all.

The Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner will streamline your spring cleaning routine, since it can be used on both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. What's more, it's currently on super sale at Amazon for a whopping 74 percent off — just be sure to click the coupon to take advantage of the full discount.

The two-speed vacuum boasts an impressive suction power of 28,000 pascals that reaches a whisper-quiet volume of 70 decibels. Its swiveling head features LED lights to illuminate the messes in your way, along with a soft brush that won't scratch hard floors, according to the brand. The vacuum is retractable and convertible for handheld use, and it even comes with a crevice tool and brush attachment. Now, you'll be able to clean cushions, curtains, and other hard-to-reach places with ease.

Amazon

Buy It! Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $127.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

A five-stage filtration system ensures grime stays off floors and out of the air, picking up allergens and pet dander as you clean. Along with a HEPA filter, the vacuum comes with a washable mesh filter, strainer, and one-liter dustbin that can be opened with just the push of a button.

Additionally, the cordless vacuum operates by a detachable and rechargeable battery. On its standard suction mode, the battery has a runtime of 50 minutes, with the maximum setting giving you up to 20 minutes of power. Plus, it only weighs 3.5 pounds (so it's easy to carry around the house!) and comes with a wall mount for convenient storage.

While the Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is newer to Amazon, it's already racking up tons of positive reviews. One user described it as "light and extremely easy to maneuver," noting that they were able to "clean [their] entire house with one charge." Another shopper called it "perfect" for cleaning their wood floors and rugs, while a third shopper raved: "I have two dogs and kids — it's great and picks up everything."

Don't miss grabbing the Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's 74 percent off at Amazon.

