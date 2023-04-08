Lifestyle Home Parents and Pet Owners Swear by This Cordless Vacuum That's 74% Off at Amazon One shopper called it “light and extremely easy to maneuver” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring cleaning can be overwhelming. To make matters simpler, you don't need to spend a ton of money on a new broom and vacuum to make dust, dirt, and debris disappear. In fact, you don't need to spend a ton of money at all. The Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner will streamline your spring cleaning routine, since it can be used on both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. What's more, it's currently on super sale at Amazon for a whopping 74 percent off — just be sure to click the coupon to take advantage of the full discount. The two-speed vacuum boasts an impressive suction power of 28,000 pascals that reaches a whisper-quiet volume of 70 decibels. Its swiveling head features LED lights to illuminate the messes in your way, along with a soft brush that won't scratch hard floors, according to the brand. The vacuum is retractable and convertible for handheld use, and it even comes with a crevice tool and brush attachment. Now, you'll be able to clean cushions, curtains, and other hard-to-reach places with ease. Amazon Buy It! Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $127.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com This Spin Scrubber Is 'Saving' Users' Backs and Wrists from Pain — and It's on Sale at Amazon A five-stage filtration system ensures grime stays off floors and out of the air, picking up allergens and pet dander as you clean. Along with a HEPA filter, the vacuum comes with a washable mesh filter, strainer, and one-liter dustbin that can be opened with just the push of a button. Additionally, the cordless vacuum operates by a detachable and rechargeable battery. On its standard suction mode, the battery has a runtime of 50 minutes, with the maximum setting giving you up to 20 minutes of power. Plus, it only weighs 3.5 pounds (so it's easy to carry around the house!) and comes with a wall mount for convenient storage. While the Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is newer to Amazon, it's already racking up tons of positive reviews. One user described it as "light and extremely easy to maneuver," noting that they were able to "clean [their] entire house with one charge." Another shopper called it "perfect" for cleaning their wood floors and rugs, while a third shopper raved: "I have two dogs and kids — it's great and picks up everything." Don't miss grabbing the Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's 74 percent off at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I've Never Felt Better on the Beach Than in This Flattering New Bikini Top from Former Lululemon Designers This Bed Comforter with an 'Amazing Cooling Effect' Is on Sale at Amazon The Mattress Topper That 64,000 Amazon Reviewers 'Can't Sleep Without' Is on Sale Today